Pryme expands operations to better serve customers across America

Pryme opens Indiana Distribution Center to expedite one-day shipping to East-Central clients, and establishes two new satellite sales offices in Nevada and Arizona to further enhance services nationwide.

BREA, Calif. - The last several years have seen many changes and much growth in the communications industry, from FirstNet’s NPSBN to the emergence of PoC. The demand for unique solutions has spurred a measurable uptick in sales, while simultaneously creating a need for more comprehensive service capabilities.

Pryme has been customer-responsive since day one. Whether custom engineering communications accessories for unique scenarios in a wide range of markets or spearheading new technologies for the ever-evolving mobile world, Pryme’s product designs are almost always motivated by user-inspired necessity. Above all else, the unwavering mission has been focused on one thing—customer satisfaction.

To that end, Indianapolis will now be home to Pryme’s newest Distribution Center facility, whose primary purpose is to cut delivery times in half and provide two and even one-day delivery to over 30 states throughout the central U.S. and east coast.

Dave George, President and Chief Engineer at Pryme Radio Products said, “We are very excited about the direction the communications industry is going and are working to ensure we have the infrastructure to continue staying ahead of the curve.”

At the same time, Pryme opened an additional sales office in Las Vegas to better support all customers, which will be headed up by Regional Sales Manager, Dinah Hanson. Moreover, Pryme announced the addition of a second regional sales manager, John Mendoza, who will manage the Midwest territory from another new location in Phoenix. Mendoza has an extensive background in the LMR field, which compliments the long history of wireless and cellular experience Hanson brings to the table. Meanwhile, Lee Cohen will remain at Pryme’s Brea, California corporate headquarters and continue to lend his 14 plus years of product expertise to all sales managers and customers.

The goal of Pryme’s expansion efforts is to continue providing unmatched customer service to back up its leading-edge product technologies, no matter which direction communications goes.

About Pryme Radio Products

Headquartered in Brea, California, PRYME Radio Products has been a leading manufacturer of high quality products for professional users of mobile communications for over 30 years. PRYME is devoted to innovating new technologies that serve a wide range of industries and uses. All products are designed, engineered and built in-house. PRYME is capable of customizing communication accessories for almost any end-user need. PRYME also offers industrial strength wireless accessories for virtually every two-way radio brand and model as well as most PoC application versions, including ESChat, AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk, Kodiak, Wave, Verizon PTT Plus and Zello. PRYME’S products have received many honors, including TMCNet’s Mobility Tech Zone Product of the Year, The ASTORS Homeland Security Platinum Award, and The Communications Solution Product of the Year twice over. www.Pryme.com