Verizon Names Michael Maiorana to Lead Public Sector Sales Organization

NEW YORK – Verizon has named Michael Maiorana as senior vice president of public sector markets for Verizon Enterprise Solutions, effective immediately.

In his new role, Maiorana will lead Verizon’s strategic direction in public sector markets and be responsible for sales and customer satisfaction for federal, state and local governments, as well as education and public safety customers across the U.S. He succeeds Susan Zeleniak, who has retired after a 39-year career in public sector and telecommunications, 16 of them at Verizon. Previously, Maiorana was president of the Washington-Baltimore-Virginia region for Verizon Wireless, with responsibility for sales, marketing, customer service, retail stores and the expansion of the company’s wireless network. Prior to that, Maiorana was vice president of national government sales and operations at Verizon Wireless, where he led sales and customer service for federal, state and local government customers, including those in law enforcement, public safety and municipalities.

Maiorana began his career with Verizon in 1990 as a sales representative and moved on to assignments of increasing responsibility in corporate and government accounts, retail sales, sales operations and training. He is currently serving a second term as a member of the board of directors of the Northern Virginia Technology Council. Maiorana earned a Master of Business Administration in finance from Montclair State University, and hold a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Rutgers University.

