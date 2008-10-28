GVI Security Solutions to Introduce New Samsung Premium Ultra High Resolution LCD Security Monitors at ISC East in New York

CARROLLTON, TX--(Marketwire - October 27, 2008) - GVI Security Solutions, Inc. (OTCBB: GVSS), a leading provider of video security surveillance solutions featuring the complete Samsung Electronics line of products, is introducing their new GVI Samsung Electronics line of Premium Ultra High Resolution LCD security monitors at the ISC East International Security Conference and Exposition at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, October 29 - 30, 2008.

The new GVI Security Samsung Electronics SMT-1722/1922 Premium TFT-LCD Security Monitors being introduced at the show feature 600 TV Lines of Ultra High Resolution and DNIe technology enhances IQ by providing a Motion Optimizer, a Contract Enhancer, a Detail Enhancer and a Color Optimizer. Other outstanding features include 1000:1 high contrast ratio with 5 ms of response time, 300cd/m2 of brightness and durable tempered glass screen, height adjustable and swiveling stand, built in speakers and multiple inputs including Audio with VGA.

GVI Security Samsung Electronics, featured at booth 931 joins Honeywell, Pelco, a division of Schneider Electric, Assa Abloy and Axis Communications as one of the five leading worldwide security providers selected as corporate partners for ISC East where Rudy Giuliani, Former New York City Mayor and former Presidential Candidate will give the keynote address.

About GVI Security Solutions, Inc.

GVI Security Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of video surveillance security solutions to the homeland security, institutional and commercial market segments in North, South and Central America.