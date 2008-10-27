Universal Surveillance Systems (USS) Sponsors Northern California Organized Retail Crime Conference on Wednesday, October 29, 2008

State Senator Leland Yee (D-San Francisco/San Mateo) to Be Keynote Speaker at Day-Long Event to Combat FBI Estimated $30 Billion Annual ORC Business Losses

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Surveillance Systems (USS) announced today that it will sponsor the Northern California Organized Retail Crime Conference to be held on October 29th, 2008 at the Hilton Newark/Fremont in Newark, California from 7:30am to 4:30pm. This event’s significance is reflected by the number of highly regarded national retailers who sponsored or supported it. U.S. retailers lose a shocking $30 billion each year to Organized Retail Crime, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last year, through its annual survey, the National Retail Federation (NRF) found that 85 percent of all retailers have been victims of ORC.

“USS organized this event because we believe that it is critical for retailers, law enforcement and government agencies to come together to support each other and fight for the legislation desperately needed to combat the existing and ever-growing threat of ORC,” said Adel Sayegh, President and CEO of USS Corp.

“USS is extremely grateful to everyone that will be in attendance at the upcoming Northern California ORC Conference next week,” said Adel Sayegh. “This conference, an event that brings law enforcement, government and retail together under one roof, is a reflection of how serious an issue ORC has become,” continued Adel Sayegh. “This meeting of legislators, law enforcement and loss prevention experts from the retail industry happens at an important time as we face economic uncertainty heading into the fourth quarter and holidays – traditionally a strong time for retail. Organized Retail Crime has had a tremendous negative impact on retailers and their loyal customers. That we have so many important speakers and panelists in attendance is a testament to these organizations’ commitment to this issue. I am certain that by coming together, we will significantly reduce ORC’s impact on retail businesses in the Bay Area and beyond.”

The Northern California Organized Retail Crime Conference has a diverse lineup of speakers that will present on many facets of ORC, including legislative updates, mall security training, economic impacts, and loss prevention strategies. In addition to the keynote speaker, Senator Leland Yee, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, VIP speakers include:

Joseph LaRocca, VP of Loss Prevention for the National Retail Federation

Mike Keenan, Director of Loss Prevention for Mervyn ’ s

s Nelson Harrah, Sr. National Manager of ORC, Gap Inc.

Kevin Tyrrell, National Program Manager, Financial Programs/Cornerstone Unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Rory Stallard, Investigation Team Leader, Target

Suni Shamapande, VP of Loss Prevention for BCBG/Maxazria Group

Experts in dealing with ORC from different retail companies and law enforcement/government agencies will also participate in an interactive Question & Answer panel session. Two Deputy District Attorneys from Santa Clara County and officials from the San Jose Police Department will sit on the panel at the Conference, as well as retail representatives from JC Penney, Walgreens and Fry’s Electronic stores. Panelists include:

Senator Leland Yee, D-San Francisco/San Mateo

Mark VanBeest, Director of Investigations, JC Penny

Stephan Chase, Loss Prevention Manager, Walgreen ’ s

s Dan Diggins, Director of Loss Prevention and Safety, Fry ’ s Electronics

s Electronics Joseph Espinola, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney

Maureen Williams, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney

Sergeant David Moody, San Jose Police Department

Officer John Barg, San Jose Police Department

In addition to the insightful presentations noted above, the Director of USS Research and Development will provide demonstrations on revolutionary new technology engineered to reduce the effectiveness of “booster bags,” the popular shoplifting tool used by professional criminals.

To schedule interviews or to attend a loss prevention demo please contact Julia Zunich at (909) 484-7870 or via email at jzunich@universaleas.com. Please note that due to sensitive law enforcement information no audio or video recording will be permitted during the conference. Photo opportunities are available with speakers and panelists.

About USS

Universal Surveillance Systems (USS) is the leader in innovative loss prevention strategies. USS has combined unsurpassed technical innovation with unmatched service to earn preferred supplier status with an impressive list of leading retailers worldwide. Since 1995, the company has made its mark in the retail security/loss prevention industry by providing creative solutions to fit the needs of our clients. Universal Surveillance Systems is committed to providing high-tech products to aid in the fight against Organized Retail Crime. For information on the complete line of USS electronic article surveillance tags, closed-circuit television systems, digital video recorders and supplementary loss prevention solutions, visit USS online at www.universaleas.com or call (800) 488-9097.