Arizona Agencies Share Information with InSight from Spillman

SALT LAKE CITY - Twenty police and sheriff’s departments around the state of Arizona are working together to seamlessly exchange information using Spillman Technologies’ InSight data sharing software.

Arizona’s InSight project will be the first in the nation to link every sheriff’s department throughout an entire state, as well as some police departments, allowing them to share extensive information in real time.

Agencies currently involved in the InSight project include sheriff’s departments in Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma counties; and police departments in the cities of Avondale, Buckeye, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Surprise, and Tolleson.

The initiative for the InSight project has been headed by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, with grant funding coming from the Department of Homeland Security.

Once complete, the project will allow every sheriff’s department throughout the state, as well as several police departments, to instantly query the databases of every agency on the system to obtain information on people, vehicles, property, warrants, and incidents. Each agency will also be able to access jail information from every county in the state.

The software incorporates the Global Justice XML Data Model (GJXDM), which allows information exchange even between agencies using different software systems, and extensive search capabilities without costly interfaces. InSight can be used from both desktop and mobile units, and includes top-notch security features with data encryption and user-defined privileges to ensure the highest level of data integrity.

The project is ongoing, but is anticipated to be complete within the next year.