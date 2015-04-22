Spokane County, Washington Upgrades Public Safety Software to Improve Service

TROY, Mich., GLOBE NEWSWIRE (April, 2015) -- Public safety personnel in Spokane County, Washington soon will respond faster and more well-informed to emergency calls.

Spokane County licensed New World Systems® Aegis™ Enterprise CAD, Mobile Messaging, and Field Reporting, along with Records and Decision Support software solutions. The new integrated system will serve the public safety needs of the county and several partner law enforcement agencies.

According to Ariane Schmidt, Project Manager for the Spokane CAD-RMS replacement, these solutions provide the county with the following:



-GIS-centric CAD software that utilizes modern technologies for spatial location verification of incidents and first responders -Multi-jurisdictional dispatch system used by 9-1-1, Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS -National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)-compliant system with robust data and functional integration between dispatch and records management systems -Single vendor with CAD, RMS, Mobile, and Crime Intelligence capabilities -System-level capability for real-time tactical and strategic analysis of CAD RMS data

According to Schmidt, the county’s previous system did not meet any of the aforementioned criteria.

“The ability to use technology to pinpoint incidents and integrate public safety data within our core operational activities will equip our uniformed and civilian staff with new tools to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively,” Schmidt said.

New World was selected because of its reputation in the public safety software industry and customer relationships, according to Schmidt.

“We were very impressed with our conversations with New World and their long-term agency relationships,” Schmidt said. “New World is the best fit for our solution implementation needs in terms of both functionality and cost. We have enjoyed working with New World and have been impressed with their professional integrity and attentiveness.”

Spokane County is the fourth most populous county in the state of Washington with 471,221 residents within 1,781 square miles. It is home to the city of Spokane, which is the second-largest city in the state.

