Wisconsin agencies to target problem areas using Spillman software

Multijurisdictional system will allow agencies to share data, identify crime trends

Sheboygan, WIS. – Public safety agencies in Sheboygan County plan to use Spillman software to focus resources where they are needed most.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department Inspector Glenn Berg said Spillman allows investigators to access critical information required to make effective decisions – something they were not able to do with their previous software system.

“Spillman will greatly enhance our abilities compared to what we had previously,” Berg said. “This will allow us to be more efficient and effective as opposed to doing just random patrols.”

Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard module will enable the agencies to spot trends and make informed decisions by utilizing information gathered in the Spillman database. The agencies also purchased Spillman’s Records, Mobile, Corrections, Fire/EMS, and Resources solutions.

The agencies adopted Spillman after evaluating 10 public safety software vendors. Berg said that the user-friendly software and Spillman’s policy of providing customers with frequent product enhancements at no additional cost distinguished Spillman from its competitors.

“We wanted a vendor that would be involved in continuing research and development,” Berg said “We were looking for a long-term partner with Sheboygan County.”

The Spillman system will be shared by Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Elkhart Lake Police Department, and Sheboygan Fire Department. The agencies are scheduled to go live with their Spillman system in April. An additional 23 volunteer fire departments and an ambulance service may also share the software in the future, Berg said.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 900 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources.

For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.