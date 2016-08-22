Aladtec appears on Inc. annual list of fastest growing private companies for the 2nd time

NEW YORK, August 17, 2016 -- Inc. magazine today ranked Aladtec, Inc. No. 2917 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company moved up from their No. 3197 placement last year. The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000. Also on the list this year are well known brands Loot Crate, Square and Dollar Shave Club.

Aladtec was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin. They provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software solutions to over 1,700 organizations primarily within the Public Safety Sector. More that 100,000 people use the system and in excess of a half-billion hours have been scheduled using Aladtec.

“We are very pleased to be on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row,” states David Feyereisen, Founder and President, Aladtec Inc., River Falls, WI. “When we started Aladtec over a decade ago, we made a commitment to treat both employees and customers the way we ourselves wanted to be treated. That commitment is key to our growth. It’s the reason we continue to have the most talented and dedicated staff in our industry, and why more than half our new customers are referred to us by existing customers.”

The 2016 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 23) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $200 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 640,000 jobs over the past three years, or about 8% of all jobs created in the entire economy during that period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “It honors real achievement by a founder or a team of them. No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great – usually from scratch. That’s one of the hardest things to do in business, as every company founder knows. But without it, free enterprise fails.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 18 through 20, in San Antonio, TX. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as best-selling author and strategist Tony Robbins, SoulCycle co-founders Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, Cornerstone OnDemand founder, president and CEO Adam Miller, Marvell Technology Group director and co-founder Weili Dai, and New Belgium Brewing co-founder and executive chair Kim Jordan.

Link to Aladtec’s ranking on Inc.com: http://www.inc.com/profile/aladtec

About Aladtec: They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,700 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit www.aladtec.com.