Aladtec, Inc. Announces Branding Consolidation of Their Products

Hudson, WI - Aladtec, Inc., the company behind the popular online employee scheduling and workforce management systems, EMS Manager, FIRE Manager, and Zanager, is rebranding and consolidating these products to simply...Aladtec. In addition to a different product logo, users will also notice a new and more modern interface on both the Aladtec desktop application and the mobile version.

“The majority of our customers are still EMS and Fire Departments, and our commitment to them will never wane, but we now also have thousands of users in police departments, hospitals, dispatch, motorsports, water treatment, security, long term care, hospitality and more,” explains Aladtec CEO and co-founder David Feyereisen. “With the brand consolidation, we’re mostly trying to eliminate some confusion.

“We’ve heard people say they like our product but a friend raved about a competing brand only to find out later both products were Aladtec,” added Feyereisen. “Our staff would then need to explain that EMS Manager, FIRE Manager and Zanager are all owned by the same company, Aladtec, and all three share a common underlying codebase.”

In addition to eliminating branding confusion the change also allows the company to operate more efficiently by focusing efforts on one brand instead of three.

Customers are already embracing the new look and feel of the Aladtec system. This week, the company also launched a newly redesigned website consistent with the rebranding. The previous individual product websites, emsmanager.net, firemanager.net and zanager.com now re-direct to www.aladtec.com where visitors can try a free demo and explore the benefits of the Aladtec system.

“Since the launch of EMS Manager in 2002, we have grown considerably. We have added seven servers, 27 employees, over 1,000 customers and well over 70,000 users. We thank all our customers for their loyalty and support over the years and look forward to serving even more industries moving forward. Oh, and by the way, it’s pronounced “uh-LAD-tek,” adds Feyereisen.

About Aladtec: Aladtec is the proud provider of online employee scheduling and workforce management software. Over 1000 organizations, from a variety of industries, count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about Aladtec’s affordable industry specific options, please visit www.aladtec.com.