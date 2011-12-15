Public Safety Industry Turns to Kronos TeleStaff to Control Labor Costs

CHELMSFORD, Mass., — Hundreds of public safety departments including Arlington County Police in Va.; New Haven Fire in Conn.; Palm Beach County Fire in Fla.; Placer County Sheriff in Calif.; and Providence Police and Communications in RI use the TeleStaff™ scheduling and notification solution from Kronos Incorporated. Increasingly, in the face of budget constraints, these organizations are turning to Kronos to control costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve workforce productivity.

In the past six months, Kronos added a significant number of public safety customers across many states and provinces in the U.S. and Canada. Departments that recently selected TeleStaff include Corona Police in Calif.; El Dorado County Sheriff in Calif.; Monroe County Fire Rescue in Fla.; Port St. Lucie Police in Fla.; West Palm Beach Police in Fla; and Williamson County Emergency Medical Services in Texas.

Traditionally, public safety organizations have relied heavily on resource-intensive, paper-based processes to schedule employees and relay notifications; adhere to compliance standards; and track time. Such manual processes are susceptible to staffing, payroll, and compliance errors and can also lead to delays in the relaying of critical communications.

TeleStaff automatically fills shifts and assignments with qualified and available employees while simultaneously taking into account complex rules and cost containment measures. This helps public safety professionals save time and costs by minimizing the need for additional resources. And integrated notification capabilities enable employees to be notified automatically of work opportunities based on rules and policies.

TeleStaff also helps organizations track time and costs by the nature of the work performed, providing visibility to exactly where and how labor dollars are spent. This helps organizations gain control over overtime, resource allocation, and overall organizational costs.

Michael Quigley, lieutenant, Arlington County Police, Va. “We decided to use the Kronos TeleStaff solution to automate the scheduling, overtime management, and time reporting requirements for our entire 500-member staff including officers and civilian personnel. By implementing TeleStaff across all areas of the department we will operate more effectively.”

Greg Ekstrom, vice president and general manager, Kronos TeleStaff Solutions Group “Public safety organizations are facing tighter budget constraints. Increasingly, these organizations are leveraging the TeleStaff technology to accomplish work beyond what their available resources can handle by automating staffing and delivery of communications.”

About Kronos Incorporated

