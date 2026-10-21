GC Shield launches next-gen GC Patrol Shield, verified beyond ASTM edge-shot requirements

PRESS RELEASE

Providence, R.I. — GC Shield launched the next-generation GC Patrol Shield, available now. Verified to stop rifle and shotgun threats at 1 inch from the shield edge, it goes beyond the 2-inch distance that NIJ and ASTM require.

The latest model was verified in June 2026 under the full ASTM E3347 conditioning process, including temperature shock, water immersion and high/low temperature preparation. Testing was conducted by an independent, ISO-qualified NIJ laboratory and verified by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI).

No other shield has been verified to pass ASTM for shotgun threats at 2 inches, let alone 1 inch.

Both ASTM and NIJ 0108.01 classifies any shot within 2 inches of the edge as an ‘unfair hit’ and neither standard requires a shield to stop a round - a perforation there does not count against the shield.

That zone runs around the entire perimeter, making a conventional shield’s protective area about 30% smaller than its strike face. At 1 inch, the band is halved.

Edge shots are also where spalling and fragmentation risk is highest. Ron Tetreau, a 30-plus-year law enforcement, military veteran and former SWAT team leader, said after live edge shot testing of GC Patrol Shield: “If you did this with a conventional shield, you would see perforations, which could severely injure the shield operator, not to mention spalling or bullet ricochet, which could severely injure anyone near the shield.”

This next gen model replaces the current GC Patrol Shield at the same price. It keeps the 20 lb weight, flat profile, NIJ Level III+ rating, ASTM RF1 and SG verification, patented materials design, shield wall capability and 10-year warranty.

GC Patrol Shield was the first rifle shield to pass ASTM E3347, verified in November 2025 at both RF1 (rifle) and SG (shotgun) levels – and remains the only shield to have been verified to ASTM for both.

Sgt. Marshall Johnson of the Westerly Police Department, who has deployed GC Patrol Shield operationally for more than a year, said: “There is a lot of big benefits with this shield - increased edge protection over other shields - it’s very lightweight.”

The 10 lb Compact size carries the same NIJ Level III+ rating, ASTM RF1 and SG verification, and 1-inch edge-shot verification.

Learn more at gc-shield.com/patrol-shield and read the ASTM verification details. Officer testimonials are at gc-shield.com/resources.

About GC Shield: Bringing tomorrow’s shield to you today, GC Shield represents a quantum leap forward in lightweight, high-performance ballistic shields and offers users a level of protection and mobility that was previously unattainable. Technical specifications and testing documentation available upon request.GC Shield and GC Patrol Shield are registered trademarks.

About ASTM E3347/E3347M-25: This is the Standard Specification for Ballistic-Resistant Shields Used by Law Enforcement Officers. The purpose of this specification is to provide performance requirements and test methods for the evaluation of ballistic-resistant shields used by law enforcement officers.

About Safety Equipment Institute (SEI): SEI is an affiliate of ASTM International and has served as one of the world’s leading independent third-party certification program providers. SEI works with government agencies, standards development organizations, governing bodies, and manufacturers to accomplish one common goal to provide industrial workers, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, athletes, and the general public with certified, trusted safety equipment.