GC Shield shows next-gen GC patrol shield at IACP 2026, booth #2787

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — GC Shield will exhibit at the IACP 2026 Annual Conference and Exposition in Orlando, Florida, October 24–27, at booth #2787. The stand will show the next-generation GC Patrol Shield and Compact Shield, both verified to stop rifle and shotgun threats at 1 inch from the shield edge.

The 20 lb GC Patrol Shield and the 10 lb Compact Shield are both NIJ Level III+ and ASTM E3347 RF1 rated. GC Patrol Shield was the first rifle shield to pass ASTM and remains the only shield verified to ASTM at both rifle (RF1) and shotgun (SG) levels.

GC Shield’s product team will give hands-on demonstrations and explain how ASTM testing differs from standard NIJ testing. Chiefs, command staff and procurement officers can reserve a 15 or 30 minute meeting at the booth at gc-shield.com/gc-shield-iacp-2026/.

Ron Tetreau, a 30-plus-year law enforcement, military veteran and former SWAT team leader, said after live edge shot testing of GC Patrol Shield: “If you did this with a conventional shield, you would see perforations, which could severely injure the shield operator, not to mention spalling or bullet ricochet, which could severely injure anyone near the shield.”

Book a booth meeting at gc-shield.com/gc-shield-iacp-2026/. Learn more at gc-shield.com/patrol-shield and read the ASTM verification details.

About GC Shield: Bringing tomorrow’s shield to you today, GC Shield represents a quantum leap forward in lightweight, high-performance ballistic shields and offers users a level of protection and mobility that was previously unattainable. Technical specifications and testing documentation available upon request.GC Shield and GC Patrol Shield are registered trademarks.

About IACP: The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition is the largest and most impactful law enforcement event of the year – more than 16,000 public safety professionals come to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their department for ongoing success.