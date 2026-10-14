Is trust in your shield based on faith or facts?

Content provided by GC Shield

When your officers pick up their shield, they are trusting it with their safety. But is that trust based on tested and verified facts or taken on faith?

GC Patrol Shield was the first rifle-rated shield to pass ASTM E3347, verified in November 2025 against both RF1 (rifle) and SG (shotgun) threats. In the year since, only one other shield manufacturer has been verified to pass for rifle, and none have done so for shotgun.



But passing the standard was never the finish line, and GC Shield has pushed to verify performance toward the edge of the shield, where the officer is most exposed. The purpose of a ballistic shield is to protect, so how far can we push it?

The next-generation GC Patrol Shield is the answer. Verified in June 2026, the next-gen shield extends verified protection much closer to the edge of the shield than any ballistic shield standard requires, giving the officer behind it the confidence it will protect them when needed.

What has changed?

The next-gen GC Patrol Shield has been verified to stop edge shots at 1 inch from the edge during ASTM testing for both rifle and shotgun threats. This halves the 2-inch edge shot distance that both NIJ and ASTM require. Moreover, no other shield has been verified to pass ASTM for shotgun threats at 2 inches, let alone the 1-inch edge shot distance to which GC Patrol Shield has now been verified to protect against those threats.

NIJ 0108.01 classifies any shot within 2 inches of the edge as an “unfair hit.“ ASTM closed the gap by mandating edge shots (shots very close to the 2-inch “unfair hit“ border) be tested, but the “unfair hit” remains 2 inches from the edge. Inside that unfair hit area, neither NIJ nor ASTM requires the shield to stop a round, and a bullet that perforates a shield in that area does not count against the shield.

The next-gen GC Patrol Shield has been tested and verified to stop rifle and shotgun threats at 1 inch from the edge. And this extraordinary performance was achieved under the full ASTM conditioning process, including temperature shock, water immersion and final high/low temperature preparation. The testing was conducted by an independent, ISO-qualified NIJ laboratory and verified by Safety Equipment Institute.

Everything else officers rely on remains the same: ultralight weight at 20 lb, flat profile, NIJ Level III plus special threats and ASTM RF1 and SG rated, patented materials design, shield wall capability and the ten-year warranty. The GC Patrol Shield is also available in a 10 pound compact size (same rating and threats), so light and maneuverable it goes where the officer goes.

What this means for the officer behind the shield

The 2-inch unfair hit zone runs around the entire perimeter of the shield, making the protective surface of the shield about 30% smaller than its strike face. As one patrol captain observed, the 2-inch zone “around the whole thing“ effectively makes the conventional shield smaller, because you cannot count on protection on the perimeter of the shield. At 1 inch, that band is halved.

At 20 pounds or 10 pounds, the next-gen GC Patrol Shield is already ultralight. With 1-inch edge shot verification, more of that weight is proven protection, not unverified perimeter an officer is carrying on faith.

Edge shots are also where spalling and fragmentation risks are highest. Ron Tetreau, a 30-plus-year law enforcement and military veteran and former SWAT team leader, put it directly after live edge shot testing of GC Patrol Shield: “If you did this with a conventional shield, you would see perforations, which could severely injure the shield operator, not to mention spalling or bullet ricochet, which could severely injure anyone near the shield.“

Officers do not use shields in controlled test conditions. They carry them through doorways, around corners and up stairwells. The angle between the shield and an incoming round shifts constantly. A round that would strike the center of a stationary shield may strike near the edge on a shield in motion. The closer that verified protection extends to the edge of the shield, the more of the shield the officer can trust to protect them.

One officer, describing the shield’s edge protection and multi-hit rifle performance, put it simply: “There is nothing like it on the market.“

Where the industry stands

The ASTM ballistic shield standard was announced in 2022. It raised the bar for ballistic shield performance with requirements that NIJ never included: environmental conditioning, multi-shot testing, edge shots, weak point shots and angled shots. The standard also provides for third-party verification, through ASTM’s SEI affiliate.

Since release of the ASTM standard, only GC Shield and one other manufacturer have been verified to pass at the rifle level. And no shield than GC Shield has been verified to pass ASTM for shotgun.

GC Patrol Shield is the first and only shield verified to ASTM for both rifle and shotgun threats. The next-gen GC Patrol Shield not only maintains that position, but also it exceeds the standard’s own edge shot requirements, pushing verified protection to half the minimum distance the standard defines.

The difference is patented materials design. Where conventional shield materials lose ballistic integrity near the perimeter, our composite maintains performance closer to the edge, even under the full range of environmental and ballistic stresses that ASTM demands.

The next-gen GC Patrol Shield

Next gen GC Patrol Shield: Exceeds NIJ Level III, including special threats. ASTM E3347 verified at RF1 and SG. 20 pounds or 10 pounds. Patented materials design. ten-year warranty. Now verified to stop edge shots at 1 inch from the edge, beyond any standard requirements.

Sgt. Marshall Johnson of Westerly (Rhode Island) Police Department, who has deployed GC Patrol Shield operationally for more than a year, identified the edge protection as a standout: “Increased edge protection over other shields, very lightweight. The shield will float. If the shield were to get wet it is not going to decrease the protection.“

Don’t your officers deserve a shield that overperforms to protect them from rifle and shotgun threats?

The next-gen GC Patrol Shield is available now. Learn more or see what officers are saying.