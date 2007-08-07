DefBar Systems Launches MADS

The goal of MADS is to protect our men and women of law enforcement as they provide protection for us and ultimately save lives.

MADS

MADS contains NIJ level IV protective armor contained in a durable case made from high quality Cordura material. On the case are dual adjustable arm straps and handles for use as a protective shield. MADS includes an attachment kit for mounting it on a vehicle door, and a handle on top for easy transportation.

System for Up-Armoring Officers

MADS is installed in the door to passively protect the officer while on patrol. This dynamic system can be easily detached from the door to be used as lightweight, easily maneuverable, premium protection armor. MADS is the future for the protection of officers everywhere.