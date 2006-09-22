Introducing the SEK 9000 Boot by Original S.W.A.T.

Developed in part by a former German GSG9 and SWAT Team officer, the SEK is the “uber stiefel” and natural successor to the legendary Adidas GSG9 Tactical Boot. The SEK 9000. Setting new standards in comfort, strength, durability and tactical performance.

Tumbled Leather Upper with Abrasion-Resistant Overlays

*contour fit, abrasion protection

*extra traction in the sniper position

*contour fit, abrasion protection *extra traction in the sniper position VIBRAM® Self-Cleaning, Multi-Tred Carbon Rubber Outsole

*excellent traction, support, .exibility, and durability

*excellent traction, support, .exibility, and durability Compression Molded EVA Midsole

*comfort, shock absorption, .exibility, and support

*comfort, shock absorption, .exibility, and support Removeable Molded Orthotic Footbed

*allows for custom fit

*allows for custom fit Lightweight, Riveted Steel Shank Sandwiched Between 2 Flexible Lasting Boards

*torsional strength, stability, and under-arch protection

*torsional strength, stability, and under-arch protection “Hot Melt” Heel & Toe Counters

*retains boot’s shape, holds foot in place

*retains boot’s shape, holds foot in place Rust-Proof Hardware

*durability

*durability Non-Fray Laces

*durability and strength

*durability and strength Tough & Durable Moisture Wicking Lining

*durability, comfort, wicks moisture away from feet

*durability, comfort, wicks moisture away from feet Heel and Forefoot Gel Inserts

*exceptional cushioning and shock absorption

*exceptional cushioning and shock absorption Exclusive Original SWAT Tactical Last

*famous fit, support, and comfort

*famous fit, support, and comfort Lightweight, Riveted Steel Shank Sandwiched Between 2 Flexible Lasting Boards

*torsional strength, stability, and under-arch protection

*torsional strength, stability, and under-arch protection “Hot Melt” Heel & Toe Counters

*retains boot’s shape, holds foot in place

*retains boot’s shape, holds foot in place Rust-Proof Hardware

*durability

*durability Non-Fray Laces

*durability and strength

*durability and strength 43 oz/pr (size 9 Men’s)