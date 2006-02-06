Original SWAT® Footwear Ad Wins Emmy®

Nashville, TN - The 2006 television advertisement for Original SWAT Footwear Co. won a Midsouth Regional Emmy last Saturday night, winning the award for Best Commercial Spot. The ad, which appeared during programming for the Original SWAT World Challenge on ESPN, was honored at the Nashville/Midsouth Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science.

The ad was shot on location in Memphis, TN and incorporated live-action with cartoon animation. The Shelby County SWAT team (Memphis, TN) played a starring role in the commercial. Original SWAT’s ad was produced by Running Pony Productions in Memphis, TN; by Tim Parker and Greg Eiden of the Sasquatch Agency in Portland, OR; and Erin Cabezut, marketing director for Original SWAT.