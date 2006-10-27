Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. Appears on Alexander Haig’s World Business Review TV Series

(Boca Raton, FL) --- In October, the Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. participated in a television production called World Business Review, to address the specific needs of law enforcement in regards to footwear. World Business Review produced a series of television programs for broadcast on Bravo and CNBC which examined several kinds of tactical law enforcement equipment and the distinct characteristics that make them suitable for S.W.A.T. officers. Original S.W.A.T. was the sole participating footwear manufacturer.

The combination of the comfort of a sports shoe and the tactical performance of a service boot is changing the way law enforcement officials are walking the beat. This segment of World Business Review explores how Original S.W.A.T. Footwear’s new technologies and materials are helping to pave a smoother path.

Terry Mackness, President and CEO for Original S.W.A.T. Footwear noted, “A better boot will only be the best boot for a limited time, but it will always be a ‘better boot’. To date, we are still the best and we are constantly working to retain that title and our customer’s loyalty. Unlike other companies, whose product remains unchanged for years and years, we listen to our customers and we use their input.”

Coordinating producer Eb Stonestreet added, “When researching the latest developments in tactical footwear, Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. consistently came up as being in touch with the most current advancements in this area. They were a natural to appear on this edition of World Business Review.”

About Us:

Original S.W.A.T was founded in 1999 with the goal of “building a better boot.” It has now grown to be one of the top providers of tactical footwear for law enforcement, military personnel, security, and public safety workers. Original S.W.A.T. is designed for comfort, while retaining superior tactical performance.

For further information, visit www.originalswat.com. For a DVD copy of the Original S.W.A.T. Footwear segment, email us at info@originalswat.com. Type in the subject line: World Business Review DVD request.

About World Business Review

World Business Review (WBR) airs on CNBC (as paid programming) and Bravo (as paid programming). WBR may also be viewed on United Airlines’ in-flight TV and through video on demand via wbrtv.com. The WBR series is also available at more than 90 prestigious colleges and universities including Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Notre Dame, Dartmouth College and Georgetown University.

For more information, visit www.wbrtv.com.