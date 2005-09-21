Original S.W.A.T.® Introduces the Coyote Classic Boot

Salida, CA - The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company introduce its popular Classic 9" Boot in a brand new color, Coyote Brown, in response to the military’s shift from olive drab/ black to coyote brown.

“We developed our top-selling boot in Coyote, due to numerous requests from military personnel and suppliers both domestic and Worldwide,” stated Terry Mackness, president and CEO of Original SWAT Footwear Co., “We listened to our customers and responded.”

The Classic 9" is also available in black, desert tan, and brown. The only change in spec is the addition of 2 drain holes as per military issue. All are available in sizes 7 - 12 with half sizes through 11.5, and 12 - 15 in whole sizes. Wide widths available for sizes 8 - 15. The boot are in stores now and carries an MSRP of $69.99.

For more information, please call 888-476-7700 or visit www.originalswat.com