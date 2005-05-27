Original S.W.A.T.® Lightens Up With New Air S.A.S. Boot

Salida, CA - This summer, the Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company will introduce its latest Air boot, the Air S.A.S. 9" Side Zip. The new style unites the best of all worlds into one boot: the lighter weight and cushioning of bubble technology, the convenience of a side zipper, and the exceptional comfort and rugged durability that Original S.W.A.T. is known for.

The Air S.A.S. has been designed to have a modern, athletic profile, enhanced by the clean look of round laces and logo’d, rustproof lacing hardware. The boot has a plastic shank, making it entirely metal-free. That means no more annoying alarms at the airport metal detectors. The zipper has an internal leather gusset to keep out debris, and an ample Velcro tab to anchor the zipper pull in place.

The Air S.A.S. Side Zip is offered in black only and will be available in sizes 7 - 12 with half sizes through 11.5, and 12 - 15 in whole sizes. Wide widths available for sizes 8 - 15. The boot arrives in stores in August 2005 and carries an MSRP of $69.99.

For more information, visit www.originalswat.com or call 888-476-7700.