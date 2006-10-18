Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge WILD CARD Promotion Opens For S.W.A.T. Teams

Salida, CA – Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. has just launched its WILD CARD Promotion, offering a unique opportunity for one lucky S.W.A.T. team to compete at the 2007 Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge (OSWC). The winning team is not required to compete in any pre-qualifying events and no previous competition experience is necessary.

Entrants must be on a legitimate USA-based S.W.A.T. team to be eligible. To enter, S.W.A.T. officers must log on to www.originalswat.com and register. To win, he or she must express, in 500 words or less, why his/her S.W.A.T. team should win the WILD CARD team slot. It can be for excellent public service, volunteerism, fund-raising, heroism, etc. The best entry will win, for a ten-member team:

Guaranteed Team Slot at the 2007 Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge Prize package, including:

Up to $1k in travel cost reimbursements

10 pair Original S.W.A.T. Tactical Boots

Original S.W.A.T. T-shirts and Ball Caps

ALS Technologies Flash Bang Package

Camelbak Hydration Systems

10 PT Armor Ballistics Resistant Vests

1 Case nuun Portable Electrolyte Hydration Tabs

Tac Wear Tactical Performance Apparel

Second Place wins 10 pair Original S.W.A.T. Tactical Boots and Original S.W.A.T. T-shirts and Ball Caps. Third Place wins Original S.W.A.T. T-shirts and Ball Caps.

The Original S.W.A.T. WILD CARD PROMOTION closes on March 1, 2007. For promotion details and a complete list of rules and regulations, visit www.originalswat.com.

The OSWC is held at Camp Robinson, on the outskirts of Little Rock, AR in May, 2007. Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company is Title Sponsor of this world’s most elite S.W.A.T. competition. The competition is an invitation-only, international World Championship designed to test the mental toughness, physical fitness, and weapons skills of the world’s top S.W.A.T. teams. It is recognition of a team’s excellence just to be invited to participate.

The competition consists of eight grueling, live-fire events. Their descriptive names hint at the unique stresses of each task: Sniper Challenge, Masked Entry, Three-Gun Challenge, Zodiac Attack, Original SWAT Range Run, Carbine Car Assault, Pistol Shoot-Off and LEOPARD Challenge. All events are performed head-to-head, unique in SWAT competitions. Six to ten officers comprise a team. Each competes wearing handguns, full tactical gear (helmets, body armor, and LBE utility belts), shoulder-fired weapon and in some situations, specialized equipment such as gas masks or SCBA. The shooting requirements are precise with only one round provided for each target and severe time penalties for each miss. The events are scored objectively, based on targets hit and time, with the fastest total time winning. The action is fast-paced and demanding with teams performing like professional athletes to accomplish their missions. The overall winning team of the OSWC is crowned World Champion.

Original S.W.A.T was founded in 1999 with the goal of “building a better boot.” It has now grown to be one of the top providers of tactical footwear for law enforcement, military personnel, security, and public safety workers. Original S.W.A.T. is the most comfortable boot on the market, while retaining superior tactical performance. For WILD CARD Promotion information, visit www.originalswat.com. For competition information, visit: www.swatseries.com.