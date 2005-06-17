Shelby County, Tenn. Super-Heroes Star In Original S.W.A.T.® TV Commercial

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_eK1wZVngVe5GknaG&source=pct_McKukEIEaSHehR2X Memphis, TN - Original S.W.A.T. Footwear is set to debut its latest TV commercial, starring the Shelby County elite S.W.A.T. Team. Using a condemned apartment building as a backdrop, Shelby County SWAT was put through their paces; storming a building, kicking down doors, and pursuing the perp. It’s all in a day’s work for them and their Original S.W.A.T. footwear.

The shoot took place in a Memphis neighborhood on a day when temperatures reached the 90’s, with matching humidity. Outfitted in Original S.W.A.T. boots for the commercial, the officers’ feet stayed dry and comfortable, despite the tough weather conditions.

“This commercial is an important part of our new marketing program”, stated Erin Cabezut, Original S.W.A.T. marketing director and the shoot supervisor, “And we are so lucky to work with the Shelby County S.W.A.T. team. They’ve been very professional and a pleasure to work with.”

Filmed by Memphis-based Running Pony Productions, the 30-second spot will air during the 2005 Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge programming on ESPN, currently scheduled for July 2, 2005. Check local listings for dates and times.

For more information or to find out more about Original S.W.A.T. Footwear, please visit www.originalswat.com