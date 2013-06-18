Larson Electronics Announces Release of Infrared LED Vehicle Brake Light

Larson Electronics has announced today the release of an infrared LED stoplight designed to provide military, law enforcement, and security professionals with an invisible source of vehicle indicator light illumination. The LEDLB-4R-IR-MSL Infrared LED Stop Light is compact and powerful and ideal for professionals who need covert vehicle lighting that can only be seen with night vision devices.

The LEDLB-4R-IR-MSL infrared LED stop light from Larson Electronics is an ideal infrared lighting solution for military and security professionals who require the ability to safely operate under covert conditions without sacrificing the safety and effectiveness of their vehicles current lighting systems. This infrared LED stoplight is designed to provide an effective way for professionals to maintain visibility of vehicle movements in convoy, transport and general maneuvering even under blackout conditions. Producing infrared light output in the 940Nm range, this stoplight is invisible to the naked eye but easily visible to night vision goggles and equipment.

By wiring this unit into the brake circuit on vehicles, operators can maintain the safety functionality of braking and indicator lighting without alerting potential enemies or suspects to their movements. This infrared light is designed to run directly from 12 or 24 volt dc current, allowing it to be directly wired into the vehicles electrical system without the need for additional transformers or hardware. Also designed for extreme durability, this light is built for rugged use with a waterproof heavy duty aluminum housing and unbreakable protective lens that resists scratching and damage from impacts. This fixture is rated waterproof to 60 meters of submersion and sealed against the intrusion of dust and dirt, making it fully waterproof and impervious to the effects of weather. The LEDs in this unit produce a powerful flood of infrared light and are highly resistant to the effects of impacts and vibrations, making this fixture very well suited for use in extreme and abusive conditions.

The entire fixture measures only 4.25 inches in diameter and 1.25 inches in thickness, and is predrilled to accept three mounting screws, making it easy to install on flat surfaces such as the rear light panels of trucks and military transports. Wiring for this light includes a four foot lead wire with female 2 pin Deutsch connector, and a matching, male plug which is also included for convenience and simplicity. This infrared LED light is ideal for use as a stop light, indicator light, and flood light, and can also be ordered in a spotlight configuration for operators who wish to use it as a longer range illuminator. The LEDLB-4R-IR-MSL is ideally suited to military lighting applications, and can also serve in security and law enforcement uses where a covert yet powerful source of invisible infrared illumination is needed as well with equal effectiveness.

“The LEDLB-4R-IR-MSL is a powerful infrared LED brake light with a small form factor for use in covert operations,” said Rob Bresnahan with Larson Electronics’ Magnalight.com. “With a low profile and compact form, this infrared brake light is ideal for covert operations that require concealed infrared vehicle lighting.”

