Night vision device market set to grow at 8.4% CAGR

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The report “Night Vision Device Market by Product Type (Cameras, Goggles, Scopes, Binoculars & Monoculars), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Image Intensifier, Infrared, Digital), Mounting Type (Stationary, Portable), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The global night vision devices market is expected to be valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % from 2023 to 2028.

The need for advanced night vision capabilities for surveillance, security, and targeting in low-light or nighttime conditions, increasing demand for devices in police, border patrol, and security personnel to enhance their ability to monitor and respond to threats in low-light or nighttime situations, which is crucial for public safety is driving the growth of the night vision devices market.

List of industry players in the night vision device:

Teledyne FLIR LLC,

L3Harris Technologies Inc,

RTX, BAE Systems,

Elbit Systems Ltd,

Leonardo S.P.A, and

Thales and so on.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Teledyne FLIR offers an extensive portfolio of infrared imaging products and solutions for commercial and government applications. The company operates in four major business segments: Digital Imaging, Instrumentation, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Night vision devices are offered under the Digital Imaging segment. This segment focuses on the development and supply of a wide range of products for night vision devices such as thermal imaging cameras, infrared cameras, machine vision systems and others. Teledyne FLIR’s night vision solutions find applications in diverse industries. The company’s cameras enable improved situational awareness in the security and surveillance field, enhancing perimeter monitoring and threat detection capabilities. Teledyne FLIR’s products are also employed in defense & aerospace, medical imaging, firefighting, research & development, and numerous other fields where thermal imaging is essential.

L3Harris Technologies INC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc is globally recognized for its advanced solutions in various domains, including infrared, thermal and digital technologies. Formed through the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation in 2019, L3Harris Technologies deliver innovative solutions for defense, aerospace, and other industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of night vision devices with different technologies such as infrared and thermal based products and systems. The company’s imaging solutions enable the visualization of thermal energy emitted by objects, providing valuable insights and enhancing situational awareness. L3Harris Technologies night vision solutions enhance situational awareness even in the most challenging low-light conditions, enabling communication and designate targets using beams of light that are exclusively visible through night vision goggles, providing operators with crucial tactical advantages. The company provides night vision devices through its integrated vision solutions and precision solutions category.

Based on Segments:

Portable segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Portable night vision devices are experiencing increasing demand due to a range of driving factors. In the military and defense sector, there is a heightened need for night vision capabilities, which play a critical role in surveillance, navigation, and tactical operations during low-light or nighttime conditions. Law enforcement agencies are also adopting these devices to enhance their ability to conduct nighttime surveillance and respond to security threats effectively. Outdoor enthusiasts, including campers, hunters, and wildlife observers, are increasingly turning to portable night vision devices to improve their experiences and safety during nighttime activities.

The law enforcement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The law enforcement application segment is projected to grow during the forecast period. Law enforcement applications include military activities, defense operations, and aviation across a range of critical application scenarios. Night vision devices enhance visibility and situational awareness in low-light and nighttime conditions, empowering infantry and special operation forces for offensive and defensive missions. Military pilots utilize night vision goggles for safe low-level flight and air support, while armoured vehicle crews benefit from NVDs for threat detection and surveillance.

