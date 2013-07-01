American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN) Launches Weekly Facebook Product Giveaway

“The Digital Night Vision Giveaway” Begins Monday, July 1st, 2013

South San Francisco, Calif. – American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN), makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, has launched a weekly Facebook product giveaway, entitled “The Digital Night Vision Giveaway.” Fans of the ATN Facebook page can enter for a chance to win one of ATN’s most popular Night Vision devices: the DNVM-2 Digital NV Monocular 2x (a $219 value) by liking & sharing the contest and entering their email addresses. The contest commences July 1st, 2013 and one lucky winner will be chosen weekly every Monday at 5:00 pm PST.

The DNVM-2 Digital NV Monocular 2x is the newest in digital night vision that provides outdoor enthusiasts with the superior clarity and high light gain at a fraction of the cost of military versions. The DNVM-2 Digital NV Monocular 2x is a compact, ergonomic design perfect for camping, hunting, boating, hiking or even home security. The powerful, infrared illuminator allows the user to see clearly, even in total darkness. Featuring high quality optics for maximum light transmission with an adjustable gain / brightness control and a diopter adjustment for clarity, the “Ultra Bright” DNVM can be used in day or night conditions.

Giveaway winners for the DNVM-2 Digital NV Monocular 2x will be selected at random. No purchase is necessary for entry. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older to participate.