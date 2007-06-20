ATN Brings you the Latest Night Vision Scope

Representing the latest advancement in Night Vision optics – the ATN PS22 gives your daytime tactical scope Night Vision capability in a matter of seconds. The ATN PS-22 mounts in front of a daytime scope to provide it with night time operation. No shift of impact, no need to re-zero or change in eye relief occurs. The PS22-3 uses the latest in 3rd generation image intensifier tube technology for outstanding resolution and performance. The PS22 system is one of the most compact and light weight units in its class, only 640 grams.

For more information please contact ATN:

Toll free (800)-910-2862

E-mail: LEsales@atncorp.com

Website: www.atncorp.com

