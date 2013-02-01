FLIR Enters CCTV Distribution Market With DIGIMERGE Acquisition

FLIR Systems, the world’s leading innovator and supplier of thermal imaging technology, has acquired Lorex Technology, and its subsidiary company Digimerge Technologies. FLIR® branded products will soon be introduced through Digimerge’s well-established network of major security distributor partners, and will quickly grow to include a full line of affordable DVR’s, Analog Cameras, NVR’s and IP Cameras. FLIR will also integrate its thermal imaging technology into a new line of ultra low-cost cameras which will enable distribution channel customers to realize the advantages of thermal video.

“For years FLIR has been working towards a continual reduction of the costs of thermal imaging technologies with the ultimate goal of providing thermal imaging technology to a very broad base of users at very low cost,” said Andy Teich, president of FLIR’s Commercial Systems division. “From a technology standpoint,” continued Teich, “we bring to Digimerge a different and much more effective means to see in total darkness. Ultimately, we will be able to bring the Digimerge customer base a true 24/7 imaging capability, and a greater offering of combined thermal/visible solution, which we believe provides the best of both worlds.”

While the Digimerge product line has been successfully marketed toward the SMB segment to meet everyday security needs, FLIR’s extensive assortment of sensor systems technologies have become trusted in a variety of large enterprise level industrial and commercial markets including airborne, automotive, maritime, military, and law enforcement.

Wayne Hurd, Executive Vice President of Digimerge, added “we are very excited to combine forces with the formidable FLIR organization and deliver its highly regarded brand to our customer base. Furthermore, we look forward to working with FLIR’s extensive international team to further our product lines’ reach. FLIR brings a wealth of incredible technological capabilities which we are eager to incorporate into our product line and take our combined businesses to new heights.”

ABOUT FLIR SYSTEMS

FLIR Systems, Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of sensor systems that enhance perception and awareness. The Company’s advanced thermal imaging and threat detection systems are used for a wide variety of imaging, thermography, and security applications, including airborne and ground-based surveillance, condition monitoring, research and development, manufacturing process control, search and rescue, drug interdiction, navigation, transportation safety, border and maritime patrol, environmental monitoring. Visit the Company’s web site at www.FLIR.com

ABOUT DIGIMERGE TECHNOLOGIES

Digimerge is a developer and manufacturer of high performance DVRs and Cameras for the Professional Security Integration market. Visit www.digimerge.com