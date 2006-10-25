Morovision Introduces The PhantomIR - Thermal Binocular

Morovision Night Vision announces the PhantomIR Thermal Binocular. A technically-advanced night time viewing device designed for observation and perimeter security. Utilizing a high-resolution thermal detector, the PhantomIR allows users to observe the heat signatures of people and objects in daytime or at night and through smoke, fog or camouflage.

Incorporating user-selectable reticles, a digital magnetic compass, zoom function and video out capabilities, the PhantomIR is a powerful tool for military, police, and security professionals.

For more information on this product visit the Morovision Night Vision website at: www.morovision.com or call: 1-800-424-8222.