Predator Pursuit TV’s Jeff Thomason at Pulsar’s SHOT Show booth

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — If you will be in attendance at the 2019 SHOT Show, make plans to stop by Pulsar’s booth #11924 to meet Jeff Thomason from Predator Pursuit TV! A master predator hunter, Jeff will be in the booth on the SHOT Show floor Wednesday, January 23rd from 3:00-4:00 pm to sign autographs, talk hunting and discuss the use of thermal technology for predator hunts.

Jeff Thomason

Jeff Thomason was born and raised in Northeast Texas, where he developed a love for all types of hunting. He has hunted many types of game, ranging from whitetail deer in Texas to the plains game of Africa. But his greatest love in the outdoors is predator hunting. In the beginning, Jeff had no idea that his love for predator hunting would lead him down the road to filming and producing his own television show; Predator Pursuit sets itself apart from others as Jeff chases all things predator across the world; from coyotes, bears, to gators. Jeff has been very fortunate to travel the world and share hunting camps with some of the greatest people on earth chasing dangerous game and leaving audiences on the edge of their seats week in and week out.

Predator Pursuit TV is the story of amazingly talented professional hunters dedicating their outdoor adventures to the pursuit of “all things predator”. You can watch Predator Pursuit TV on the Sportsman Channel Saturdays at 12:30 and 2:00 am EST, Wednesday at 11:00 am EST, Thursday at 10:00 pm EST and Friday at 12:30 am EST.