Sightmark to attend the industry’s largest trade show: SHOT Show 2019

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark will return to the industry’s largest trade show (Booth #11924), SHOT Show 2019, scheduled for January 22 – 25 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sightmark will unveil new product offerings for 2019, as well as showcase their premium line of optics like the Citadel and Latitude riflescopes and Ultra Shot RAM Series red dot sights.

SHOT Show is the largest trade show and exhibit for shooting sports, hunting and outdoor accessories. This is your best opportunity to explore manufacturers product lines in addition to their latest product from over 2,000 exhibitors. Talk with suppliers and customers to expand your business and knowledge to improve your sales.

For more information about SHOT Show 2019, visit shotshow.org.

Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about Sightmark® products.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.