The NVG-7 Night Vision Series of Goggles for Hands-Free, Night-Viewing Usage by American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN)

The ATN NVG-7 Series offers law enforcement, security and marine professionals the ultimate choice in hands-free night vision observation.

South San Francisco, Calif. – American Technologies Network Corp., makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, introduce the ATN NVG-7 series of night vision goggles.

The multi-purpose series allow users to operate the NVG-7 as a hand-held, head-mounted or helmet-mounted night vision device. The single-tube night vision goggle is built around a high-grade 18mm Gen 2+ or Gen 3 Image Intensifier Tube and uses a binocular style design for convenience. Lightweight and compact, the NVG-7 is housed in a durable body and has a built-in IR light source for close-up illumination in total darkness. Other features include auto-brightness, bright source shut-off and an adjustable interpupillary distance. The NVG-7 series is water and fog resistant and the all-glass optics are multi-coated to provide brilliant clarity with no distortion.

The ATN NVG-7 series is available in 1X with 3X, 5X and 8X optional lenses available. It comes with a flip-up head mount assembly, brow pads, eye cups, day light filter, manual, lens tissue and one 3V lithium CR123A battery in a soft carrying case. The NVG-7 series is available as Gen 2+ or CGT, HPT, Gen 3, Gen 3A, Gen 3P and WPT models. The ATN NVG-7 Gen 2+ has an MSRP of $1,749.00.

About American Technologies Network Corp.

ATN is a leading manufacturer and developer of precision Night Vision optics and Thermal Imaging. In two decades we have built out a company focused on quality, innovation, and providing value to our customers. We manufacture the largest selection of low light optical devices and cater to consumers, law enforcement and military clients.