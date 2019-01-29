Visit with Sightmark at the National Sheriffs Association 2019 Winter Conference

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Grab your coats and join Sightmark at the National Sheriffs Association 2019 Winter Legislation and Technology Conference, scheduled for February 9-12 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C. While in attendance, plan a visit with Sightmark at booth #92 to learn more about their law enforcement and military-inspired optics and accessories like the Ultra Shot M-Spec and compact sized Mini Shot M-Spec.

Ultra Shot M-Spec

The most durable and advanced sight in the Ultra Shot line, the new M-Spec, or Mil-Spec, was designed for law enforcement, hunting and competition shooting scenarios. Waterproof up to 40 ft. and able to withstand up to .50 BMG caliber recoil, this fixed mount optic features motion sensing activation (5 min. shutoff w/ motion activation, 12-hour auto-off) to conserve battery life but keeps the optic ready for when it needs to be. Sightmark offers an LQD (SM26034) and Fixed-mount design (SM26035) while also featuring an integrated retractable sunshade that reduces lens glare and protects the optic during rain or snow.

Mini Shot M-Spec

Sightmark’s most compact optic yet, the Mini Shot M-Spec, is designed for close-quarter combat, law enforcement, competition shooting and home defense. The Mini Shot’s versatility doesn’t end with the firearm it can be mounted to, either - 10 brightness levels allow the sight to be used anywhere from extremely low light situations to bright sunny conditions. This compact reflex sight’s aluminum housing with steel protective shield makes it one of the most durable reflex sights on the market. But the M-Spec wasn’t just designed to be rugged, it is also incredibly user-friendly due to ambidextrous digital switch controls that allow both left- and right-handed shooters to turn on its 3 MOA reticle.

About NSA

At the NSA Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, D.C., you can join high-level leadership from federal agencies, members of Congress, and active Sheriffs who come together to explore current legislation and trending technologies and products. For more information about the NSA Winter Legislative and Technology Conference visit www.sheriffs.org/calendar-of-events/2019-winter-conference.

