CUMA RAM Introduces Two New Tactical Pen Colors

Versatile Pen Also Features Several New Enhancements

Chicago, IL - Chicago based manufacturer CUMA RAM INC. proudly introduces two hot new colors, Police Department (PD) Blue and Breast Cancer Awareness Pink, to their Tactical Pen line. The Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Tactical Pen includes an engraved ribbon on the top of the cap. Made 100% in the USA, the aggressive, sleek and unique tactical pen, which has all the capabilities of a regular pen, also serves as a last ditch impact/control weapon.

A portion of the proceeds from the Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Tactical Pen will be donated to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure Fund.

CUMA RAM has also introduced several new enhancements to the Tactical Pen design, including a patented, revamped “High Speed, Quick Release Clip-Cap.” This unique feature removes the need for a neck sheath.

The “Clip-Cap” has an over sized lanyard hole that can support either a ball link (dog tag) chain or a Mil-Spec para cord. When worn on a lanyard, a quick tug on the body of the pen separates it from the “Clip-Cap” into the operators hand for high-speed use.

Other new enhancements include a Mil-Spec anodized finish and a stamped stainless steel clip.

The Tactical Pen is also available in the standard offerings of Tactical Black, Titanium Gray, Fatigue Green, Passion Pink and Stainless Steel (dealer exclusive). There are 14 different colors available in total, including exclusives. They can be seen by visiting the CUMA RAM website.

It is made from Aircraft Grade aluminum and measures 6" from tip to tip (closed with the cap on). The pocket clip is made from stainless steel. MSRP is $100.

The CUMA RAM Tactical Pen is designed to fit refills by Fischer Space Pen, Parker, Schmidt and German Hauser. It is designed to be carried in a pant, shirt, jacket pocket, or on a lanyard, key chain or clipped to a carabineer. The finger grooves welcome a strong grip under wet or slippery conditions.

Custom colors and corporate gift packages are available.

About CUMA RAM

CUMA RAM, INC. started as a dream turned concept turned reality. As a combined effort by founders Master Waysun “Johnny” Tsai, Doug Murdaugh and Matt Kurland, CUMA Ram has quickly become one of the premier Tactical Pen Manufacturers, as well as Self-Defense/Tactical Training Facilities in the world.

With our 20,000 sq/ft manufacturing facility in Tinley Park, IL we are able to manufacture all of our products 100% in the USA. This facility also provides the capability to produce small semi-custom batches, allowing us to personally oversee quality control on each piece before it ships out.

Within our Tinley Park facility, we have built a 6,000 sq/ft area as an exclusive self-defense/tactical training facility. The training facility has a private boxing club, private training rooms, and a large area for group training seminars capable to host up to 200 adults.