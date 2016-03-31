HWI Unveils Elite Defender Riot Suit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Centennial CO - March 2016 – The Elite Defender riot suit (ED100) offers critical protection from blunt force trauma that doesn’t sacrifice fit and comfort. The effective and consistently reliable ED100 riot suit is easily deployed and or removed for riot control, cell extractions or other tactical situations.

The Elite Defender Riot Suit’s contour molded outer shells feature impact ridges that disperse the brunt of the blows, jabs and other projectiles, while foam inner padding cushions the officer’s body. Soft brush and mesh line the inside to reduce abrasion and provide long-term comfort.

The sturdy PE hard shell protectors are used for covering and protecting most of the body. They are designed to withstand hard blows, and prevent penetration or stabbing by sharp tools, anti-fire and anti-acidity. The ED100 provides upper body and shoulder protection, forearm protection, thigh and groin protection and knee and shin protection. The ED100 comes with a polyester heavy duty carry bag for easy transport.

The Elite Defender riot suit was chosen for the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, OH and passes the rigorous standards for our most elite law enforcement agencies: quality, operational flexibility, protection area, energy absorbency, and flame resistance performance.

The Elite Defender riot suit has a feature set that we are confident police departments around the nation and globe will appreciate:

MOLLE webbing system on chest plate and hip guards for add-ons and storage pouch

Sturdy PE protective shell for blunt force trauma protection

Combination of thick BNI and EVA

Foam for padding throughout suit for force absorption

Sturdy Nylon and Hexagon Sandwich

Mesh shell material

Easily donable with a system of strong buckle straps

Supplied with polyester carry bag

Ergonomically built to allow for full range of motion

Easy to put on and take off in time critical situations

This all combines to make some of the most effective riot scenario tactical gear available on the market for law enforcement departments and professionals. Of course we have our full range of gloves including the Hard Knuckle Tactical Gloves which can be worn with the riot suit offering more blunt force protection.

