The IACP and Booz Allen Hamilton Recognize Outstanding Achievement in Terrorism Prevention

Alexandria, VA – The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) awarded the 2011 IACP/Booz Allen Hamilton Domestic Award for the Outstanding Achievement in the Prevention of Terrorism to the Dallas Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Lubbock, TX Police Department, and the Texas Tech University Police Department. The award was presented on October 23rd at the 118th IACP Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago.

Through the combined efforts of these law enforcement agencies, a significant terror plot was thwarted, culminating in the arrest of Khalid Ali-M Aldawsari in February 2011. Mr. Aldawsari had allegedly obtained two of the three chemicals needed for a bomb and had tried to buy the third. His intended targets included the residence of former President George W. Bush.

IACP President and chief of the Quincy, FL Police Department Walter McNeil said, “This is a perfect example of the type of cooperation needed among all levels of law enforcement to keep our hometowns safe from terrorism.”

FBI Deputy Director Sean Joyce, chair of the IACP Committee on Terrorism, presented the award to the winners in Chicago. Chairman Joyce praised the agencies involved, commenting, “The Dallas JTTF and the Lubbock and Texas Tech police departments worked seamlessly to prevent Mr. Aldawsari from succeeding.”

Bob Sogegian, Booz Allen Hamilton Vice President, said that, “Booz Allen Hamilton is proud to support this award and the IACP’s Committee on Terrorism and is committed to supporting law enforcement in their fight to defeat terrorism.”

The IACP’s Committee on Terrorism meets twice a year to analyze the problem of terrorism and its implications for the law enforcement community, both domestically and internationally. The committee examines and evaluates policies, guidelines, and response capabilities of local law enforcement and the federal government to respond to the terrorist threat. The committee also reviews and makes recommendations on existing levels of cooperation among the various law enforcement agencies, including cooperation at the domestic, international, bilateral and multilateral level, in areas such as information exchange, training, and technical assistance.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s oldest and largest association of law enforcement executives. Founded in 1893, the IACP has more than 21,000 members in over 100 countries.

