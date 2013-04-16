B-Safe Industries Introduces the Latest in Battering Ram Innovation

B-Safe Industries Will be at the 27th Annual Police Security Expo in N.J. on June 25th and 26th

Cumberland, R.I. - Designed by tactical teams for tactical teams, the All In One Ram-It combines all of the breaching tools you need for a smash and bash entry into a single package.



This is a serious tool for serious situations and is designed for maximum protection and maximum performance when you need it the most. The perfect ram for even the most awkward ramming situations.



The unique Ram-It All In One features:

• Steel hand shield to protect the forward hand from injury during breaching

• Solid one piece cast steel Hammerhead pry bar which slides into the body and locks

• Solid one piece cast steel ramming head

• Steel body

• Oversized steel handles for plenty of grip space

• Tactical black finish

You can view our complete B-Safe product line at www.swatools.com or call (401) 400-2521.

About B-Safe Industries

B-Safe has supplied the finest forcible entry tools and equipment used for rescue for law enforcement, military, fire departments and rescue crews for over 20 years. We will continue to provide quality products to meet the constantly changing needs of the marketplace.