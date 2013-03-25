B-Safe Industries Partners with Ocean Sales Marketing

Cumberland, R.I. - BSAFE Industries is pleased to announce their partnership with Ocean Sales Marketing. BSAFE President and CEO Lenny Johnson has taken on OSM as the exclusive sales agent for the product line. For over 20 years B-Safe has consistently supplied the finest forcible entry equipment and rescue tools for law enforcement, military, fire departments and rescue crews. Our swat tools and law enforcement equipment are hard- core, forced entry tools made from the strongest materials to ensure they will not fail in the most difficult situations.

OSM brings to the table a proven track record of over 35 years of sales and marketing. With OSM on board the BSAFE product offering will expand to meet the changing needs of the marketplace. Please be sure to visit us at www.swatools.com or to speak directly with sales call 954-213-1481 or 401-305-3134.