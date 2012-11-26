Ring Power Tactical Solutions Acquires Rights to The Rook

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – Ring Power Corporation Senior Vice President Kevin Robbins is pleased to announce that Ring Power Tactical Solutions division has acquired The Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle from International Defense, LLC of Ponte Vedra, Florida. Purchase of The Rook includes all intellectual property rights; design, manufacture, worldwide sales and service of The Rook will now be managed exclusively by Ring Power Tactical Solutions. Recently appointed sales manager for Tactical Solutions, Shaun Mitchell, a Ring Power employee for over 20 years, will be responsible for all operations pertaining to The Rook.

Ring Power Tactical Solutions focuses exclusively on serving the needs of local, state, federal law enforcement and military agencies, specializing in equipment to ensure officer safety during emergency situations. The Rook has been successfully utilized in applications ranging from hostage rescues and riot scenes to natural disaster relief.

The first product line to be carried by Ring Power’s Tactical Solutions business unit, The Rook ACIV is a powerful Caterpillar® 287C Multi-Terrain Loader with custom installed NIJ Level IV bullet-proof glass and armor cab reinforcement fabrication. This defensive equipment is custom designed with easily interchangeable, mission-specific attachments that increase personnel safety in a broad range of tactical operations.

For additional information, including The Rook product brochure, please visit ringpower.com/tacticalsolutions or contact Shaun Mitchell at 904.494.7636.

This year Ring Power Corp. celebrates 50 years as a full-line dealer of Caterpillar earthmoving, engine and material handling equipment. Headquartered in St. Augustine, the Central and Northeast Florida Caterpillar dealer is comprised of eight divisions that sell, service and support Caterpillar and allied equipment. Additional information about the Ring Power organization, its products, services and employment opportunities can be found online at www.ringpower.com .