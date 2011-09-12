ZODIAC Hurricane RIB Debuts in UK DSEI, FC470 Gets Inflatable Floor

Paris, France -- One of the latest additions to the Zodiac Hurricane range of ship-borne rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) is being shown in the UK for the first time at the DSEi show at the London ExCeL Centre. The Zodiac Hurricane 630 EDO-NG can be inspected on its pontoon mooring, and watched while it is being put through its paces as part of the exhibition’s on-water display.

The 6.75 metre RIB has been designed and built to incorporate all of the expertise that Zodiac has acquired during more than 30 years as the most widely known and respected name in the inflatable boats industry. To illustrate this, the RIB offers an ability to cover 120 nautical miles at 30 knots while carrying a 550 kg payload. With a speed reduction of just five knots the Zodiac Hurricane 630 can carry a full 1300 kg payload up to 100 miles. This range and carrying capacity is widely recognised as an important feature that increases the boat’s operational capabilities and provides a valuable safety margin for its crew.

The EDO-NG RIB has been developed for carriage and deployment as a vital part of a ship’s capability. It can be launched from a single or double point davit and used for a wide variety of rescue, force protection and law enforcement tasks. It combines extreme durability with low maintenance requirements and has a capacity for up to 14 passengers including seating for five on jockey style seats.

The deep-V fibreglass hull is fitted with an inflatable collar comprising five chambers and manufactured from 1670dtx Neoprene Hypalon that is claimed by Zodiac to be the most durable fabric in existence for inflatable craft. As with all models in the Zodiac Hurricane range, the collar is removable for ease of maintenance and it can also be exchanged for a DuraRIB foam collar when indestructible flotation is required. The RIB’s self-righting capability and its jockey style seating contribute further towards providing the seaworthiness, shock mitigation, stability and manoeuvrability that is needed to operate dependably and effectively in the most hostile maritime environments. The ruggedized hull and collar construction and the highly responsive diesel outdrive propulsion system allow the 630 to be safely launched and recovered in extreme sea-states.

The Zodiac Hurricane EDO NG is available in basic configuration and also as a turnkey version that offers a far wider range of options and fittings. These can include the windshield and aluminium console and engine cover that provide shelter for the crew and a accommodation for other equipment such as engine controls, radio and navigation equipment. The boat’s military credentials are confirmed by the availability of a bow post capable of mounting a 7.62 mm calibre machine gun.

A Zodiac Hurricane was the first RIB to complete the North West Passage of Canada and the 630 EDO NG is now one of 25 different RIBs in the Hurricane range that offer a wide choice of features and options to military customers. Visitors to DSEi will be able to see this RIB participating in the simulated hostage rescue scenario where its speed and practical size make it an ideal choice as a ship-borne support craft.

A further example from the extensive Zodiac product range can be viewed on the Zodiac exhibition stand (No S3-180) where the Zodiac FC470 EVO7 inflatable is on display. This craft features an inflatable floor that enables it to combine the performance and handling attributes of rigid deck boat with the easy-stow capability of a conventional inflatable. The introduction of the integral floor means that the boat can be fully inflated from a single point and launched very quickly. The Zodiac FC 470 is already well established with military users throughout the world but the introduction of a version with an inflatable floor significantly extends its capabilities. The boat’s unique hull shape enables it to carry heavy loads while retaining exceptional maneuverability. The high pressure inflatable floor is reinforced by a puncture resistant DurataneTM sleeve and is consequently lighter and more comfortable and enables the boat to be used with a 55 hp engine.

The Zodiac Military and Professional (MILPRO) sector supplies inflatable and semi-rigid craft for armed forces around the world and for professional users such as police, coast guard and the offshore industry. The boats it manufactures range from 4m to 12m long and are available in configurations that include inflatable and rigid inflatable boats with aluminium or fibreglass hull designs, inflatable or foam tubes, diesel inboard or petrol outboard engines.

For more information please visit www.zodiacmilpro.com.