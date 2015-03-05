Tactical Medical Solutions New Product: AFAK (Adaptive First Aid Kit)

One of Tactical Medical Solutions’ newest kits is the AFAK, or Adaptive First Aid Kit. The AFAK is a compact kit that provides the individual soldier or law enforcement officer with the necessary lifesaving equipment to effectively treat traumatic injuries.



Medical gear that can be packed in the AFAK includes the SOF® Tactical Tourniquet – Wide, OLAES® Modular Bandage, chest seals, nasal airway, decompression needle, and gloves.



The AFAK is MOLLE-compatible with an innovative design that allows the kit to be mounted either vertically or horizontally. The included tourniquet strap system allows for adaptive placement based on user preference and access with both hands. The user can prioritize equipment layout and take advantage of unused space.



More information on the AFAK can be found at our website: http://www.tacmedsolutions.com/product/adaptive-first-aid-kit/.



Tactical Medical Solutions, Inc. is a global developer and manufacturer of medical supplies for combat and tactical medicine.



About Tactical Medical Solutions

Law enforcement and first responders around the world face the same tough questions: Is a basic first aid kit capable of treating a serious injury? When a police officer is injured, who will reach them first? How long will a victim have to wait for a scene to be called safe? Tactical Medical Solutions® has provided the answer from the streets of Los Angeles, to the alleys of New York, on the duty belts of Philadelphia, to every patrol car in Dallas. TacMed™ offers a full range of trauma kits and components for patrol to SWAT with the ability of kit customization.