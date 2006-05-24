Zistos Adds Videoscopes to Modular Tool Set

To gain visual access into difficult to reach areas using extremely small openings, Zistos has introduced a full line of videoscopes that each incorporate a miniature, high resolution, CCD camera in the tip. Retaining all of the serpentine maneuverability associated with fiberscopes, these videoscopes furnish an extremely detailed live video image that far surpasses their fiber predecessors. Videoscopes are offered with either a color or black and white camera with 4-way tip articulation, and they come in a standard length of 1.5 meters, although custom lengths are available. Zistos Videoscopes are compatible with all other Zistos components and can be purchased as supplementary kits to existing WalkAbout™ systems, or as complete systems (with monitor and accessories included).