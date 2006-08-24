Zistos Goes Completely Covert

With the introduction of their Video Monocle (VM), Zistos now offers a portable tactical surveillance video system that is completely covert. The VM provides high resolution video from any of Zistos’ many cameras and poles, while eliminating the telltale glow that comes from pole mounted, body worn or wrist worn LCD displays. The waterproof and rugged VM is helmet mounted and has a form fitting eyecup that provides a tight seal to the eye socket to maintain total stealth. A large, high resolution image equivalent to a sixteen inch diagonal screen viewed at one meter exposes the tiniest of details. The VM is available as an optional accessory or as part of a complete Zistos tactical surveillance system.