Zistos Launches Day/Night Camera

The Day/Night (WPC-2.5DN) is one of the new camera solutions offered by Zistos in their ever expanding array of interchangeable video inspection components.

The Day/Night Camera is an invisible infrared LED illuminated BW camera in low-light level conditions (night) and a non-illuminated color camera during light conditions (day)—switching between modes at the user’s discretion. The camera and illuminators are housed in a 2.5" diameter by 2.5" long, rugged, non-conductive, waterproof polymer housing.

The camera features a high-resolution Sony CCD sensor that is extremely sensitive in low-light conditions. Different lens magnification options are available on request.

Zistos Corporation is a leading manufacturer of body-worn portable video systems used in tactical, rescue, security, and industrial applications. All systems are field-configurable from a selection of poles, cameras, thermal cameras, video scopes and displays.