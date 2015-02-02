Lifeloc Introduces New Lifetime Fuel Cell Warranty

At Lifeloc, we take pride in our service and support. When it comes to protecting your equipment, be assured, Lifeloc provides full warranties on all of our equipment. In the US, Lifeloc warranty service is completed at the factory in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. International warranty service is performed by your local authorized Lifeloc distributor. For more information on what your warranty covers, please review our product list below. To register your Lifeloc product quickly and easily, use our online registration. To register your product or place a service request via e-mail, please send to our service department at service@lifeloc.com.

All Lifeloc FC Series breath alcohol testers come with a full one-year parts and labor warranty. The warranty period begins upon date of purchase.

What’s Included:

• Deficiency in material and or workmanship

• Parts and labor on covered repairs

• Applicable software updates

• All non-disposable kit items (printers, cables, cases, chargers)

What’s Not Included: • Freight to the Lifeloc factory for repairs

• Misuse, abuse, negligence, or accidents

• Damage caused by connection to improper voltage supply

• Calibrations

• Preventative maintenance

Please see the General Warranty tab for the full warranty language.

Please see the Fuel Cell Warranty tab for the full Fuel Cell warranty language.