Missouri Police Department introduces electronic traffic citations

E-Ticketing Solution from BIO-key and Advanced Public Safety Minimizes Officer Risk, Reduces Cost and Increases Accuracy

WALL, N.J. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — BIO-key International, Inc. (BULLETIN BOARD: BKYI) , a leader in finger-based biometric identification and wireless public safety solutions, and Advanced Public Safety (APS), a leading provider of electronic ticketing software for public safety agencies, announced today that the Neosho, Missouri Police Department has chosen the companies to provide the agency with a complete electronic traffic citation system.

Since 1999, Neosho Police Department patrol officers have used MobileCop(TM), BIO-key’s wireless law enforcement query and messaging solution. At traffic stops, the solution allows officers to check federal and state databases for any stolen vehicle or outstanding warrant alerts and to obtain other relevant information on the vehicle and driver. Previously, officers had to manually transcribe driver and vehicle registration information from the MobileCop laptop screen in their patrol cars onto hard copy traffic warning and citation forms.

With the APS QuickTicket(TM) software integrated within BIO-Key’s MobileCop solution, Neosho officers will have a system that eliminates handwritten forms and uses unique APS software capabilities to automatically move MobileCop query response data to electronic forms -- significantly reducing data entry while improving accuracy.

At a traffic stop, the officer enters the violator’s information into the MobileCop application to obtain background information from available national, state, and local databases. The APS QuickTicket software then auto-populates the requisite information from the mobile query database files directly onto the agency’s citation forms. The officers print a copy of the citation for the violator, and electronically transfer the data to be automatically uploaded to police department and city court databases, which reduces the manual data entry process.

“The system eliminates re-keying information two or three times, improving overall efficiency. It also allows our officers to clear traffic stops faster, which improves safety on the roadside,” said Neosho Police Chief Dave McCracken.

“Law enforcement agencies can benefit from electronic traffic citation solutions to increase efficiency by reducing the time required for roadside traffic stops, eliminating redundant manual data entry, and decreasing the number of tickets dismissed by courts because they are incomplete, inaccurate or illegible,” added Jack Siney, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Public Safety. “A key factor in the selection of BIO-key and APS was our record of successfully integrating our solutions for other MobileCop customers, including the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center in Michigan.”

Mike DePasquale, President and CEO of BIO-key added, “By partnering with APS we can deliver a superior solution that not only reduces overall costs of operation, but also improves officer safety and the accuracy of data entry. Law Enforcement agencies implementing this solution immediately benefit from more timely and accurate information.”

About Advanced Public Safety

Based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., Advanced Public Safety (APS), a Trimble Company, develops innovative technology solutions specifically designed to address the challenges of today’s public safety agencies. APS focuses on creating software that operates in conjunction with the mobile computers and handheld devices utilized by law enforcement, corrections, fire and EMS personnel. APS’ products work with an agency’s existing technology infrastructure to significantly increase officer safety and productivity. APS’ software solutions are utilized by law enforcement officers throughout North America. For more information, visit http://www.aps.us/.

About BIO-key

BIO-key International, Inc., headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, develops and delivers advanced identification solutions and information services to law enforcement departments, public safety agencies, government and private sector customers. BIO-key’s mobile wireless technology provides first responders with critical, reliable, real-time data and images from local, state and national databases. BIO-key’s high performance, scalable, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy biometric fingerprint identification technology accurately identifies and authenticates users of wireless and enterprise data to improve security, convenience and privacy and to reduce identity theft. Over 750 police departments in North America use BIO-key solutions, making BIO-key the leading supplier of mobile and wireless solutions for law enforcement. (http://www.bio-key.com/)

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-KSB and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

