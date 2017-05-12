Mobile printing for public safety

Solutions to Meet Your Needs

Quickly and reliably print full-page or smaller format citations, documents, receipts, labels and more. Wired and wireless options are available, in sizes and mount configurations designed for in-vehicle and carry scenarios.

• Accident reports

• Amber alerts

• Summons

• Warrants

• E-citations

• Warnings

• Parking violations

• Driver informations exchanges

• Receipts

• Evidence labels

• Office tags

• And more

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions is a leading provider of mobile printing solutions for Public Safety applications. Brother’s full-size PocketJet and ultra-portable MPrint mobile printers have been used successfully by law enforcement officers, EMS personnel, and fire and rescue squads to print electronic citations, AMBER Alerts, accident and arrest reports, patient care reports, inspection certificates, and more. Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., located in Broomfield, CO, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation.