Raptor RP-1™ Now Available with Ka-Band Antennas

The Raptor RP-1™ from Kustom Signals now offers the choice of Ka-Band or K-Band antennas for both vehicle and motorcycle applications.

Raptor RP-1 is the smallest moving Doppler radar system on the market. This small size allows for more mounting options in a patrol vehicle. The Raptor RP-1 is also small in energy consumption—using only 57% of the power required from similar systems.

Raptor RP-1 features patented DuraTrak™ technology, which incorporates a signal duration tracking algorithm that tracks multiple targets and graphically displays tracking history for strongest and fastest targets. For officers, this means a new level of confidence in target identification and complete tracking history never seen before in a moving radar platform.

In addition to DuraTrak, the Raptor RP-1 includes two other patented features: TruTrak™, which interfaces with the patrol vehicle’s speed sensor (VSS) and virtually eliminates patrol shadowing and combining; and Smart Patrol Search (SPS) software used when the speedometer input is not connected to reduce patrol shadowing and combining when coming out of Hold mode

Complete enforcement control is available from the easy-to-read graphical display with larger speed readings and full text messages. The display also features automatic or manual backlight adjustment with day or night display settings.

The waterproof display, remote and directional K or Ka-band antennas also make the Raptor suitable for motorcycle applications. Raptor for motorcycles comes with a specially designed thumb remote for the handlebar, allowing ease of operation on the road. Mounting kits are available for the BMW R1200RT, Harley Road King, Harley Electra Glide and Honda ST1300P.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.

For more information, visit www.kustomsignals.com.