ELSAG North America Announces 1,000th Customer at 2010 IACP Show

Virginia Police Department is 1,000th Police Force Now Utilizing Industry Leading Mobile Plate Hunter-900™

ORLANDO, Fla.-- ELSAG North America (www.elsag.com) is proud to announce the Danville, Virginia Police Department as their 1,000th customer of the Mobile Plate Hunter-900™ (MPH-900™) at the annual IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police) Expo today. The Danville Police Department plans to use the technology in search of stolen cars and to assist in criminal investigations within areas of major incidence.

“We are extremely proud to announce our 1000th ELSAG customer at IACP today,” said Mark Windover, President and CEO of ELSAG North America. “For the past 6 years, our mission has been and continues to be, providing law enforcement agencies with equipment that increases police and civilian safety while enhancing the job of law officers in their mission to fight crime.”

Deployed in all 50 U.S. states, the MPH-900™ Automatic Digital License Plate System is capable of reading 1,800 license plates per minute in any kind of light or weather conditions. The MPH-900 has been instrumental in the conviction of murderers, in the apprehension of sex offenders violating parole, recuperating unpaid taxes and recovering stolen vehicles.

“We are excited about being the 1,000th customer of ELSAG North America and we anticipate putting the MPH-900™ technology to great use,” said Phillip Broadfoot, Chief of Police for the Danville, Virginia Police Department.

Major Edward Burke from the police department added, “It was particularly imperative that we purchase 3 camera systems that can read plates on both ends of cars, as North Carolina law allows for the use of only one license plate per car. If we were to have one camera facing forward all cars behind the patrol vehicle would not be scanned. The MPH-900™ will significantly increase our patrol of both Virginia and North Carolina plates.”

