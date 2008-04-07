ELSAG North America Announces Appointment of Charles A. Bardong as Vice President

BREWSTER, NY-- March 18, 2008 —ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems, a Finmeccanica company, the leading manufacturer of advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems in the U.S., announces the appointment of Charles A. Bardong to the position of Vice President.

Prior to joining ELSAG North America, Bardong was the Director of the Insurance Frauds Bureau for the New York State Insurance Department. Appointed to the position by Governor Pataki in 2002, Bardong was instrumental in leading the Frauds Bureau to post record-breaking results. He also held the positions of Chief Investigator for the Moreland Act Commission on New York City Schools and Deputy Chief of the New York State Inspector General’s office. Bardong began his law enforcement career as an officer with the New York City Police Department where he served for 22 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. In addition to his public service positions, Bardong founded and managed a private investigation and security firm.

Mark Windover, President of ELSAG North America, said, “Charlie’s breadth of public safety experience and his real world understanding of government, law enforcement and the insurance industry make him an ideal addition to ELSAG North America’s leadership team during this time of exponential growth. ELSAG North America brings to our law enforcement clients the market’s foremost advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition technology plus, with Charlie’s extensive industry knowledge, access to a leading authority in criminal investigations and public security.”

ELSAG North America recently announced plans to significantly expand their business in North America. The growth plan includes opening 5 field offices around the U.S. plus a new world headquarters in Brewster, NY as well as expanding its manufacturing site and Technical Center in North Carolina.

The leader in advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition technology to U.S. law enforcement, ELSAG North America’s goal is to support law enforcement in their missions of public safety and homeland security with ALPR capabilities and other related technologies aimed at advancing and expanding those missions. ELSAG’s industry leading brand, the Mobile Plate Hunter-900 (MPH-900), has over 1,000 deployments in 28 states, with nearly 4,500 company deployments worldwide. The ELSAG North America team and the MPH-900 support over 300 U.S. law enforcement agencies around North America by providing leading edge technology that improves officer and public safety every day.

ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement. ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.elsagnorthamerica.com.