ELSAG North America Announces Enhancements to Their Software Offerings with TOC Plus

ELSAG’s New Crime Fighting Systems Now Allow for Alarm Filtering to Enhance the Application for Specific Missions

Brewster, NY, - ELSAG North America is proud to announce that the latest version of ELSAG’s Tactical Operations Center, TOC PLUS, is ready for release.

ELSAG North America is the manufacturer of the highly efficient and effective, Mobile Plate Hunter-900™ Automatic Digital License Plate Recognition Systems. Mounted on a police cruiser or in fixed locations, the MPH-900™ is an all digital solution capable of reading 1,800 license plates per minute in any light or weather conditions at speeds up to 140 mph. The system uses Optical Character Recognition to translate digital images into data and then cross-references them with law enforcement databases, instantly alerting an officer if a plate has an outstanding violation or is associated with criminal activity.

The Tactical Operation Center (TOC) was first introduced at the 117th annual meeting of the IACP in Orlando in October 2010. This software is used in conjunction with the ALPR system by alerting dispatchers and additional patrol units immediately when an MPH-900™-patrolling police car alarm occurs, instantly allowing them to see what caused the alarm and see the location of the lead patrol car on a local area map. This improves officer safety as it helps provide timely back-up and allows dispatchers to send additional units as needed. The TOC is comprised of one or more TOC sources – patrol cars outfitted with ALPR cameras – and a TOC server, which forwards information to additional patrol vehicles and the dispatcher.

“Situational awareness, communications, command and control are at the very heart of every successful law enforcement operation,” said Sheriff Donald B. Smith of Putnam County, NY, one of the first jurisdictions to begin using the TOC Plus. “It is absolutely essential that every Deputy Sheriff and Investigator have the best technical equipment advantage at their disposal for every operation.”

TOC Plus now includes the ability to filter various alarms based on the mission and needs of an officer. “Not every officer needs to receive every alarm,” said Mark

Windover, CEO of ELSAG. “Investigators often only want to see one particular type of alarm or an alarm from a specific vehicle. This new filtering feature will allow them to receive only the alarms they want and allow dispatch to coordinate resources more efficiently and effectively to ensure officer safety and improve response times.”

According to Sheriff Smith, “The Tactical Operation Center is the new front line in Officer Safety. The dispatch center at the Sheriff’s Office and every patrol car in our fleet now have the capability of knowing instantly when a HIT occurs on one of our License Plate Readers, whether the HIT be for a suspended license, registration, or for a stolen vehicle. All of our members now know the exact location, plate number, make and model of the suspect vehicle.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has utilized the License Plate Reader and the Tactical Operation Center to aide in officer safety by programming in the license plate numbers of armed individuals who left their homes in a rage after violent domestic disputes. Furthermore, the TOC Plus has been utilized in assisting patrols trying to locate missing or endangered people by programming in their license plate numbers.

ELSAG North America’s MPH-900™ system has been instrumental in the conviction of murderers, in the apprehension of sex offenders, recuperating unpaid taxes and recovering stolen vehicles. Currently deployed in all 50 U.S. States at over 1,000 agencies, the MPH-900™ is becoming the preferred ALPR system to deploy. “The Tactical Operation Center is a great technological enhancement for our signature MPH-900™ system,” continued Mr. Windover, “and another example of our work to stay ahead of the curve with groundbreaking technology for our nation’s police officers.”

“Since officer safety is paramount, we have found the Tactical Operation Center to be an invaluable asset to our entire team,” concluded Sheriff Smith.