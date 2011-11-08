digiTICKET Benefits Port Hueneme, California on First Day of Use

Port Hueneme Police Department First in California to Deploy Innovative digiTICKET eCitation System

Ontario, CA – Saltus Technologies™, a leading provider of eCitation systems for law enforcement, announced today at the 2011 COPSWEST Expo, that the Port Hueneme Police Department has

completed the deployment of digiTICKET™. The seaside community located halfway between Malibu and Ventura was able to prove the electronic ticketing system’s value on its first day in use, enabling an officer to quickly create tickets in a fraction of the previous time.

Port Hueneme Police selected digiTICKET to maximize officer efficiency, recover lost revenue due to clerical errors and increase safety for its community and law enforcement officers by enabling them to quickly return to patrol while reducing dangerous roadside time. “From day one, digiTICKET really shortened the time to complete a traffic citation. After just a few months of use, I cannot imagine writing a ticket by hand,” said Traffic Coordinator, Senior Officer Ryan Bates, Port Hueneme Police Department. “The accuracy, completeness and legibility of each citation makes it easier on the violator, records division and court system to process. Additionally, the Saltus customer service and response time for even our least important question has been remarkable.”

digiTICKET’s ease-of-use and simplicity of integration to existing workflow and systems makes it very easy to implement. Saltus Technologies has also made it easy for agencies to provide their officers with digiTICKET’s advanced eCitation system with a no commitment, “digiTICKET as a Service”, low monthly fee program. This unique program enables agencies to use the entire digiTICKET solution for zero up-front cost, yet includes all of the hardware, software, training, deployment support, software maintenance, paper, hosting, and integration with existing RMS and Court Systems. Everything required to begin using digiTICKET is typically covered by the issuance of one or two additional citations per unit, per month.

“Throughout our research and evaluation process, we believed digiTICKET offered the best product for our needs and can easily recommend the system,” continued Officer Bates. “Working with the folks at Saltus has been a great experience. They have been attentive to every aspect, from original quote to full field deployment.”

digiTICKET agencies now span ten states across the US. It’s already proven to be a key contributing factor in decreasing traffic accidents by 10 percent while saving law enforcement agencies time and money.

About Saltus Technologies

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to law enforcement, government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.